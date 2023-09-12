Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

