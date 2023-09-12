Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after buying an additional 355,522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

