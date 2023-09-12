Garner Asset Management Corp Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 5.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

SO stock opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

