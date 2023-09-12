Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by General Equity Holdings LP

General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for approximately 8.5% of General Equity Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. General Equity Holdings LP’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Progyny by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $43,605.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 18,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $730,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGNY. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Progyny Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

