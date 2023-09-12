Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 39.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 612.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 86,419 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 1,245.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 145,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 134,693 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEE opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

