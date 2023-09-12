Greenhouse Funds LLLP Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,402 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 2.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $245.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.71 and a 200-day moving average of $213.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $246.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,121 shares of company stock worth $3,743,473 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

