Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 874,059 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,059 shares during the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions comprises approximately 2.8% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 1.82% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after buying an additional 803,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NEX shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,221,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

