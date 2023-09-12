Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires 73,785 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the quarter. Catalent makes up about 3.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.31% of Catalent worth $36,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth $48,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,678.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

