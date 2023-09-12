Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $40.95 Million Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,901,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Cadre makes up approximately 3.4% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.05% of Cadre worth $40,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,410.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,611 shares of company stock valued at $961,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Cadre Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CDRE opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.46. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

