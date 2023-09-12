nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Holdings Trimmed by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,120 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for 3.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.58% of nVent Electric worth $41,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2,296.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 647,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 620,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 286.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 716,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 530,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.09.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $473,817 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

