Greenhouse Funds LLLP Decreases Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,339,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 518,629 shares during the quarter. Evolent Health comprises 3.6% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned approximately 1.19% of Evolent Health worth $43,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,177.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $1,016,078.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $24,101,078.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $70,973.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,474 shares of company stock worth $1,150,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

