Greenhouse Funds LLLP Buys 134,783 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,930,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134,783 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up about 4.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 2.30% of NeoGenomics worth $51,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NEO opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.90. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

