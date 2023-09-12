Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,874 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 3.9% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $46,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 391,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,609,000 after acquiring an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $6,599,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

