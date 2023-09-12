The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Holdings Increased by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Chefs’ Warehouse makes up 6.3% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 5.57% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $74,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.58 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

