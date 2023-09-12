Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Reduced by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lessened its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,032 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up approximately 4.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 0.80% of Valmont Industries worth $53,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI stock opened at $242.68 on Tuesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.98 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

