Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,663 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

