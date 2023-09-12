Greenhouse Funds LLLP Acquires 561,769 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,048,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 561,769 shares during the quarter. Infinera comprises about 5.2% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $62,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.37 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

