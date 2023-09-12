BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DMF stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

