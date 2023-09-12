Triple Point Energy Transition PLC (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC (LON:TENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

Triple Point Energy Transition stock opened at GBX 63.36 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.05. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.09). The firm has a market cap of £63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.06.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

