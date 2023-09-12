Triple Point Energy Transition PLC (TENT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Triple Point Energy Transition PLC (LON:TENTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triple Point Energy Transition Stock Performance

Triple Point Energy Transition stock opened at GBX 63.36 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 65.05. Triple Point Energy Transition has a 52-week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.50 ($1.09). The firm has a market cap of £63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.44 and a beta of 0.06.

About Triple Point Energy Transition

(Get Free Report)

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.