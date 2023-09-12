Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Endeavor Group has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 236,487 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $5,696,971.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,491.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 702,045 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,402. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 84.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 54,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 237.8% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 678,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after buying an additional 477,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

