Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $283.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $212.76 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.94.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

