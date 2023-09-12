Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$33.70.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.9570025 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POU
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.