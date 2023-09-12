Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$33.70.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.9570025 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

POU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Read More

