Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.