Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on October 27th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BLV opened at GBX 233 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Belvoir Group has a one year low of GBX 162.23 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($3.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.46.

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises, as well as residential letting and sale activities.

