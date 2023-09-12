Belvoir Group PLC (BLV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on October 27th

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Belvoir Group Price Performance
BLV opened at GBX 233 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,150.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Belvoir Group has a one year low of GBX 162.23 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 243 ($3.04). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 210.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.46.
About Belvoir Group
