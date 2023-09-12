Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2023

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.