Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

