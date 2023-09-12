Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

AVK opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund

In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $223,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443.

Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 122,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.