Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
AVK opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $13.78.
Insider Activity at Advent Convertible and Income Fund
In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $350,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,298 shares in the company, valued at $821,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $223,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,048 shares of company stock worth $690,443.
Institutional Trading of Advent Convertible and Income Fund
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
