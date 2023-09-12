Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 55.17% and a negative net margin of 214.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.46 million. Analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

