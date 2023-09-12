Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,943,000. Nextracker accounts for 4.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Blue Door Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $5,892,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $2,394,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $6,527,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

