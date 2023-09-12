Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global comprises about 3.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $376,915,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $166,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of -224.94. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Stories

