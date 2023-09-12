900,000 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at $964,846.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

