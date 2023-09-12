Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. DoubleVerify comprises 1.4% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DoubleVerify worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,227,115 shares of company stock valued at $820,718,538. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

