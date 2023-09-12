Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 403,591 Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,591 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV accounts for 1.2% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter worth $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares during the period. RPO LLC grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 671,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 493.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

NASDAQ THCP opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

