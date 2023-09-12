Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $69.28.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

