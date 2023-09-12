Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 million, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIOX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

