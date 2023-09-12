BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.13) target price (down from GBX 560 ($7.01)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

LON BP opened at GBX 517.30 ($6.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a one year low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a one year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 478.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 493.46.

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($388.67). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 83 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($471.56). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($388.67). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

