Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Capital One Financial

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESTE. Benchmark boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

ESTE opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Earthstone Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 332.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.