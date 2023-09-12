Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.69.

CPG stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.27.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.52 million. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

