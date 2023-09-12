Metahero (HERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $364,984.18

Metahero (HERO) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $364,984.18 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003002 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

