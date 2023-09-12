LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $6,886.98 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

