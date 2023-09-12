D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,749 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after buying an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,866,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,958,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

