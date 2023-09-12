Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $4.04 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 296,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

