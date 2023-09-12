Greenland Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 195,000 Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Cousins Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cousins Properties by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

