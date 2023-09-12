Greenland Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,808 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $107.60.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

