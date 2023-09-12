Greenland Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

