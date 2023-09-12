Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 621.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of GE opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

