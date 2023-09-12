Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 207.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

BRSP stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.