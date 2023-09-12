Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 207.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
BRSP stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
BrightSpire Capital Profile
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
