Greenland Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 292,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

