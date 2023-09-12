Greenland Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

TDG stock opened at $877.82 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $883.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $812.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,244 shares of company stock valued at $65,195,225. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

