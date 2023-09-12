Greenland Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 371.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,137 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after purchasing an additional 788,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after buying an additional 696,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

