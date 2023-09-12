Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP Acquires 42,990 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises approximately 4.0% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $70,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:BIO opened at $362.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.99 and a 200-day moving average of $415.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $514.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

